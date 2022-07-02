ACEIT Ranked 1st in Robo Soccer (Thar’18)

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — In the technological world, if there is one technological advancement that would certainly make living easy and convenient, Robot would be the answer. Robots are human like machines capable of doing tasks they are programmed to do. They have shown significance in decreasing human work load especially in industries. With the advent of time, it has become the popular educational tool that could help a person in variety of ways.

For showing one more use of Robots, Rajasthan Technical University in Kota has organized Three- Days National Level Technical Fest cum Competition. Students of Electrical and Electronics and communication Department have participated in the Robo Soccer in Thar’18 and achieved First-Position out of 16-17 teams. Each team consisted of 3 members.

The main focus of the event was to provide the opportunity to the students to participate and showcase their technical skills and ideas, Students have prepared this robot in such a way that it could play a game like Soccer. They have attached separate parts at the front and the back of the robot so that it could make a goal of the competitive team. The event has also marked the first milestone in the journey to learn robotics.

All the teams were divided into pools. For setting purpose, they are given a time of 5 minutes to prepare the strategy of making goal with golf ball in the minimum possible time. Team having maximum number of goals won the match. In case of tie 3 min extra time was given. The team to score first goal during the extra time has won the final match.

The Robosoccer bots are used so that participants could use different drive mechanism. Also, they were asked to make a suitable chassis design which can compete in the match and also make the control box of the bot. A high turnout of participants was seen in the event.

The winning formula for the event was your control on the bot. In all robosoccer event was a success, we saw many innovative ideas to improve the efficiency and design of the bot and the enthusiasm of the candidates really made the event a memorable one.

