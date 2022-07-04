Digital Battlefield Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2022 – 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 129.75 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Mounting defense expenditures to contain external aggression using smart technology is leading to increased uptake.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 10%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects experienced a substantial decline, attributed to closure of international borders and the consequent reduction in the likelihood of warfare. However, constant surveillance activities kept market demand afloat.

Use of digital battlefields by armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Digital Battlefield market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Digital Battlefield market Testing.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Digital Battlefield market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Thales Group (US). L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare

By Platform Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites

By Installation New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



