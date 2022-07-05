Just Shutters Founder, Chris Rocker, Elected to Sit on the Management Committee of the British Blinds and Shutters Association

The BBSA (The British Blinds and Shutters Association), is the only national trade association in the country for companies that manufacture, supply and install plantation shutters.

Bournemouth, UK, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — Chris Rocker is the latest volunteer to make up the management committee, having been nominated by 3 of the industry’s leading stalwarts. This prestigious committee of 22 members puts in over 3,000 hours of unpaid work each year, the BBSA have said themselves that they could not function without this support. Together they determine the association’s ongoing strategy.

Just Shutters have been proud members of the BBSA since 2010. As a member of the BBSA they adhere to a strict code of practice and are kept updated with any changes to standards, requirements and best practice via regular communications.

Chris was thrilled, as were all the team at Just Shutters, to have been elected, and he is very much looking forward to working with the great team at the BBSA.

At Just Shutters they put their customers at the heart of everything they do. Passionate about all thing’s shutters, their association with the BBSA is another piece of jigsaw which is incredibly important, helping to enable to provide the very best levels of service possible.

Their business success over almost 20 years is built on three simple things: customer trust, exemplary design and thoughtful quality.

