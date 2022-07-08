Demand For Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Testing (RIDT) Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 2 Bn By 2031

Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis By Test (Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests), By End User, By Region – Global Insights 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR’s influenza diagnostics industry analysis shows that global market reached a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for rapid influenza diagnostic testing (RIDT) is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 6%, while that for RT-PCR is set to increase at 5%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Influenza Diagnostics Market Survey Report:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • GenMark Diagnostics
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • LLC altona Diagnostics GmbH
  • SA Scientific
  • ELITech Group
  • Coris Bioconcept SPRL
  • Mast Group Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Influenza Diagnostics Industry Research

  • By Test

    • Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests
      • Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs
      • Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests
      • Viral Culture
      • Serological Assays
    • Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests
      • Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
      • Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)
        • Loop Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays
        • Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays
        • Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays

  • By End User

    • Influenza Diagnostics at Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories
    • Influenza Diagnostics at Diagnostic Reference Laboratories
    • Influenza Diagnostics at Academic/Research Institutes

