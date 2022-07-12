Sales Of Automotive Turbochargers Are Predicted To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 23.28 Billion By 2031

Automotive Turbocharger Market Analysis By Technology (Twin Turbo, Variable Geometry, Turbo Wastegate & Electric) By Material (Cast Iron & Aluminum Automotive Turbochargers) By Engine Type (Gasoline & Diesel) By Operation, Vehicle, Sales Channel & Region, Forecast 2022-2031

The global automotive turbocharger market totaled US$ 11.2 billion in 2021. Sales of automotive turbochargers are predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 23.28 billion by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Turbocharger Market Survey Report:

  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Garrett Motion Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.
  • Rotomaster International
  • THE TURBO ENGINEERS GmbH

Key Segments in Automotive Turbocharger Industry Research

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology :

    • Twin Turbo
    • Variable Geometry Turbo
    • Wastegate
    • Electric

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Material :

    • Cast Iron Automotive Turbochargers
    • Aluminum Automotive Turbochargers
    • Others

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Engine Type :

    • Gasoline Automotive Turbochargers
    • Diesel Automotive Turbochargers
    • Others (Hybrid)

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Operation :

    • Conventional Turbochargers
    • E-Turbochargers

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Vehicle :

    • Passenger Vehicles
      • Hatchbacks
      • Sedans
      • Utility Vehicles
    • Light Commercial Vehicles
    • Trucks
    • Buses & Coaches
    • Off-road Vehicles
      • Agriculture Tractors & Equipment
      • Construction & Mining Equipment
    • Industrial Vehicles (Forklift, etc.)

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Sales Channel :

    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket

  • Automotive Turbocharger Market by Region :

    • North America Automotive Turbocharger Market
    • Europe Automotive Turbocharger Market
    • Asia Pacific Automotive Turbocharger Market
    • Latin America Automotive Turbocharger Market
    • Middle East & Africa Automotive Turbocharger Market

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

