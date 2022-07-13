CBD Market Is Predicted To Increase Nearly 28% CAGR From 2021 to 2031.

A recent study published by Fact.MR reveals that the global cannabidiol (CBD) market will likely reach US $3 Bn in 2021. Long-term prospects project global demand cannabidiol products to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2031, expanding at a stellar 28% CAGR.

The global cannabidiol market was worth US$ 2.9 Bn in 2020. Demand for cannabidiol (CBD) for health and wellness purposes is strong due to its therapeutic characteristics, which is a major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, increased product acceptance and use as a result of regulatory approvals is likely to promote CBD-infused product production.

Increased scramble to seek regulatory approvals for various therapeutic uses is anticipated to widen CBD uptake in the pharmaceutical sector. Consumers are expected to rely majorly on online sales channels to purchase high-grade CBD products, given the efficacy associated with delivery and ease of availability across key regions.

CBD Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global CBD market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the CBD market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for CBD supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on CBD : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. CBD demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for CBD. As per the study, the demand for CBD will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for CBD. As per the study, the demand for CBD will grow through 2031. CBD historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. CBD consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

CBD Market Segmentations:

· Source

Hemp-based CBD Marijuana-based CBD

Form CBD Processed Oil CBD Distillate CBD Isolate

Grade Food Grade CBD Therapeutic Grade CBD

Application CBD for Food & Beverage CBD for Cosmetics & Personal Care CBD for Pharmaceuticals CBD for Other Applications



