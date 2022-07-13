Global Sales Of automotive additives market is Growing At A CAGR Of 4.9% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR study

The global automotive additives market is estimated at USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Additives market survey report:

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Akzo Nobel NV

Covestro AG

LANXESS AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Global Automotive Additives Market Segments

By Plastic Additives : Plasticizers Anti-Scratch Stabilizers Antioxidants Others

By Polymer Type : Polypropylene (PP) Polyurethane (PUR) Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Application : Exterior Interior Under the Hood Electronics & Electrical

By Vehicle Type : Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What insights does the Automotive Additives Market report provide to the readers?

Automotive Additives fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Additives player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Additives in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Additives.

How the market for Automotive Additives has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Additives on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Additives?

Why the consumption of Automotive Additives highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

