Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Detroit Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Detroit, Michigan.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

Future Electronics’ Detroit branch first opened its doors in 1987. The office is centrally located in Novi, supporting the eastern half of the state of Michigan.

The Detroit team is a mix of more recent hires and seasoned industry vets, with experience ranging from 2 to 32 years. This diversity contributes to the team’s dynamic, blending fresh perspectives with time-tested procedures, and contributing to exceptional customer service and record growth.

“I have been part of the Future Electronics‘ Detroit team for seven years, and I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished,” said General Manager Kasey Shelton. “Despite extremely challenging market conditions, Future Detroit continues to show grit and dedication to both the customer base and our suppliers.”

Because the Detroit office serves an automotive-centric market, it is not uncommon to spend three years working with a customer on a design. “The effort level is high, but the satisfaction we get bringing a program from concept, through design, and ultimately to launch and mass-production – well, there’s not much that compares to walking through a parking lot and seeing your product on the latest EV,” Shelton said.

With the number of semiconductors in vehicles continuing to rise, and with the dramatic growth of hybrid and electric vehicles, Shelton believes Future Detroit is uniquely positioned to make significant contributions to this changing market. “Through customer-specific programs and custom-tailored solutions, our goal is to help our customers – both historic and new – to navigate this complex market and bring their designs to fruition.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Detroit team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###