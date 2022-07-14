Demand For Avalanche Airbags Is Set to Surge Significantly At A CAGR of 5.3% During 2022 to 2032

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Avalanche Airbags Market Analysis By Category (Small <20l, Medium 20l-35l & Large >35l ) By Airbag Type (Mono Avalanche Airbags & Dual Avalanche Airbags) By Activation Type ( Canister/ Cartridge Powered & Electric Fan Powered Avalanche Bags) By System Type & Sales Chanel till 2032.

The avalanche airbags market is estimated at US$ 84.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 141.7 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Key players analyzed in the keyword market study:

Arc’tyerx

Backcountry Access

Black Diamond Equipment ,Ltd

Mammut Sports Group AG

NIC IMPEX

ORTOVOX

SAS (Arva)

SCOTT Sports SA

The North Face

Dakine

Mystery Osprey Packs, Inc.

Ranch

Millet(Calida Group)

Motorfist

Deuter

Global Avalanche Airbags Market by Category

By Capacity Type, Global Avalanche Airbags Market is segmented as: Small (<20l) Medium (20l-35l) Large (>35l))

By Airbag Type, Global Avalanche Airbags Market is segmented as: Mono Avalanche Airbags Dual Avalanche Airbags

By Activation Type, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Canister/ Cartridge Powered Avalanche Bags Electric Fan Powered Avalanche Bags

By System Type, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Integrated Base Unit Removable Systems

By Sales Channel, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Speciality Stores Modern Trade Channel Sports Variety Stores Direct-To-Customer



The report covers following Avalanche Airbags Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Avalanche Airbags market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Avalanche Airbags

Latest industry Analysis on Avalanche Airbags Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Avalanche Airbags Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Avalanche Airbags demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Avalanche Airbags major players

Avalanche Airbags Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Avalanche Airbags demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

