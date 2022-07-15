3D Cell Culture Market expected to offer significant growth opportunities till 2028

3D Cell Culture Industry Overview

The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The development of 3D optimized assays, kits, and protocols coupled with the evolution of assay techniques is anticipated to drive the three-dimensional cell culture market.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of technology, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free and Bioreactors.

Scaffold-based technology accounted for the largest revenue share of over 68.96% in 2020. The use of hydrogels as scaffolds in 3-dimensional cell culture-based research enables the incorporation of sophisticated biochemical and mechanical signs as a mirror of the native extracellular matrix.

The growing awareness, as well as popularity, of nanotechnology in biomedical research, is anticipated to create potential growth prospects for nanofiber-based scaffolds, thereby augmenting sales and demand for the scaffold-based technology.

Magnetic levitational assembly of 3D tissue constructs is an emerging and fast-growing label & scaffold-free approach for tissue engineering. This is expected to drive the scaffold-free segment with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry, Drug Development, Stem Cell Research and Others.

The cancer segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 24.56% in 2020. The use of spheroids as model systems during the development of anticancer therapies drives R&D in this segment. Moreover, the use of 3-dimensional cellular models for the study of cancer biology in preclinical testing and screening is expected to increase revenue generation in this segment.

The stem cell research segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. A rise in applications of 3D cell culture platforms for regenerative medicineis anticipated to propel the segment growth. In January 2020, Histogen, Inc.—a company engaged in the development of regenerative medicine—entered into a merger with Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The latter exhibits a robust pipeline of unique clinical candidates, inclusive of an extracellular matrix scaffold targeted toward the treatment of conditions associated with articular cartilage.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers and Others.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment generated the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2020. 3D cell cultures have advantages in terms of optimal oxygen and nutrient gradients, non-uniform exposure of cells within a spheroid to a drug, and realistic cell-to-cell interactions in comparison to 2D cell culture to study drug candidates. These factors make 3D cell cultures better suited for drug discovery and development, thereby driving the demand.

Factors, such as the urgent need for more rapid and accurate diagnostic services and the advantages of 3D models over 2D models in providing detailed physiological information, boost the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment growth. In addition, the presence of diagnostic centers, such as Kiyatec that are actively involved in providing 3D models for advanced research, is expected to boost the segment growth in the coming years.

Academic institutes and industrial laboratories are also expected to contribute to the increasing share of this market. Workshops and training programs on 3D cell culture system provided by institutes are anticipated to drive the demand for 3D cell culture products & systems over the forecast period.

3D Cell Culture Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major market players are focusing on novel product launches and collaborations with other players to enhance the market presence. For instance, In June 2020, Corning, Inc. introduced the Corning X-SERIES cell processing platform for cell and gene therapy applications. This platform delivers sterile, fast, efficient, and automated processing. This product has been manufactured by ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. In the same month, the company also launched Corning Matrigel matrix-3D plates for a more convenient and consistent, ready-to-use cell culture option to support organoid and spheroid culture models

Some prominent players in the global 3D cell culture market include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Corning, Inc.

3D Biomatrix

Lonza

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Tecan Trading AG

3D Biotek LLC

Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

InSphero

