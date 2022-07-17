Global Sales Of Dairy Enzymes Is Project To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR Of Around 7% Over 2031| Fact.MR Study

Dairy Enzymes Market Analysis by Product Type (Carbohydrate, Protease, Polymerase & Nuclease, Lipase Dairy Enzymes), by Source (Plant-based, Animals & Micro-organisms-based Dairy Enzymes), by Application (Milk, Cheese, Ice Creams & Desserts, Yogurt) & by Region – Global Insights to 2031

The global market for dairy enzymes is poised to witness strong growth until 2031, expanding more than 2x. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to be valued at approximately US$ 700 Mn. Applications for cheese production is slated to emerge dominant, resulting in sales worth US$ 150 Mn in the previous year and expanding at a CAGR of 7% until 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Dairy Enzymes Market Survey Report:

  • DowDuPont
  • Kerry Group
  • DSM
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Novozymes
  • Advanced Enzymes Technologies
  • Amano Enzymes
  • Fytozimus Biotech
  • Enmex
  • SternEnzym
  • Biocatalysts
  • Connell Bros

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Carbohydrate Dairy Enzymes
    • Protease Dairy Enzymes
    • Polymerase & Nuclease Dairy Enzymes
    • Lipase Dairy Enzymes
    • Phytase Dairy Enzymes
    • Other Dairy Enzymes

  • Source

    • Plant-based Dairy Enzymes
    • Animals & Micro-organisms-based Dairy Enzymes

  • Application

    • Dairy Enzymes for Milk
    • Dairy Enzymes  for Cheese
    • Dairy Enzymes for Ice Creams & Desserts
    • Dairy Enzymes for Yogurt
    • Dairy Enzymes  for Whey
    • Dairy Enzymes  for Infant formula
    • Dairy Enzymes for Other Applications

