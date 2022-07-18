Agriculture Equipment Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Escorts Limited, CNH Industrial N.V.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Agriculture Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Agriculture Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Agricultural equipment is machinery used in farming or other agriculture. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate. Diverse arrays of equipment are used in both organic and nonorganic farming. Especially since the advent of mechanized agriculture, agricultural machinery is an essential part of how the world is fed.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in agriculture equipment technology that are worth noting. Perhaps the most significant is the trend toward more precision farming. This means that farmers are using more sophisticated equipment that allows them to target specific areas of their fields more precisely. This results in better yields and less wasted resources.

Key Drivers

There are many key drivers of the agriculture equipment market. The most important drivers are population growth, technological advances, and the increasing demand for food.

The world population is projected to grow from 7.6 billion in 2017 to 9.8 billion by 2050. This population growth will lead to an increase in the demand for food. In order to meet this demand, farmers will need to increase their production. This can be done by using more efficient methods of production, such as using agricultural equipment.

Market Segments

By Type

Tractors

Harvesters

By Automation

Automatic

Semiautomatic

By Business

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftersales

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Escorts Limited

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

SDF S.p.A.

AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov

