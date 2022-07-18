Automotive Collision Repair Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | 3M, Automotive Technology Products LLC, Continental AG

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Collision Repair Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Collision Repair Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive collision repair is the process of repairing a vehicle that has been damaged in an accident. This can include anything from minor dents and scratches to major bodywork and frame repair. The goal of collision repair is to restore the vehicle to its pre-accident condition.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, there have been a few key trends in automotive collision repair technology.

First, there has been a move towards more sophisticated and accurate estimating tools. This has been driven by insurers who are looking to reduce the amount of time and money spent on claims.

Another trend is the use of more advanced imaging technologies. These technologies allow for a more accurate assessment of damage and can help to speed up the repair process.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the automotive collision repair market.

First, the increasing number of vehicles on the road is resulting in more accidents and a greater need for repair services.

Second, the rising cost of vehicle repairs is making collision repair an increasingly attractive option for many consumers.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Paints

Coatings

Spare Parts

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

By Region

North America US Canada



Key Players

3M

Automotive Technology Products LLC

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia

Federal-Mogul LLC

Honeywell International Inc

