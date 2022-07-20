Winnipeg, Manitoba, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Snoring is a sign of sleep apnea, a disorder in which breathing stops intermittently while sleeping. This can be caused by anything that partially closes off the airway, such as enlarged tonsils or an abnormally small air passage.

Sleep Apnea And Dentistry:

The results of sleep apnea can include:

Having to wake up frequently during the night

Fatigue during the day;

Drowsiness during the day;

Mood disturbances, and

Worsening performance in school or work.

While snoring is common, it is not a disease. Snoring can be caused by factors such as an enlarged tonsil, medications, or a buildup of mucus in the throat that narrows the air passage. An ongoing respiratory disorder can be effectively treated by using a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device that delivers a constant airflow from a mask to keep air flowing into your lungs.

Snoring and Sleep Apnea in Evidence-Based Dentistry

Sleep apnea is a predominant cause of sleepiness and excessive daytime sleepiness, which is defined as a 30-minute nap that occurs too frequently over the past year. Essentially, sleep apnea is defined as “repeated episodes of partial or complete obstruction of the upper airway during sleep.”

How to deal with Snoring and Sleep Apnea in Evidence-Based Dentistry?

If you are experiencing sleep apnea, ask your dentist to refer you to a physician specializing in this disorder.

Ask your dentist about the range and severity of sleep apnea if you are currently having problems with it.

Have your dentist evaluate snoring. For example, you might have an exam where they need to look into your throat or examine your tongue or jaw. See if there is any change in the amount of time that it takes for you to fall asleep, how long you breathe at once, and how often or how loudly you snore.

Many people don’t want to mention the problem because they think that others will think that they’re “sleeping” just fine.

Conclusion:

Snoring and sleep apnea are common conditions that require vigilance by the patient and attention from a physician. If you are experiencing either of these, see your dentist for an evaluation. Many patients who experience these will wonder whether their problem is severe enough to warrant treatment, so it’s best to get a referral from your dentist.

