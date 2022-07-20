Precision Farming Market Share, Growth Rate Analysis and Trends Outlook till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Precision Farming Industry Overview

The global precision farming market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Precision farming, also known as site-specific crop management or satellite farming, is a farm management concept that uses information technology to ensure optimum health and productivity of crops.

The precision farming technique largely depends on specialized equipment such as sensing devices, antennas and access points, and automation and control systems. It also includes maintenance and managed services. The process also incorporates a broad range of technologies such as bio-engineering, robotics and automation, imagery and sensors, and big data.

The growing number of applications for telematics in agriculture is anticipated to supplement the growth of the market. Telematics services include tracking devices that deploy the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to show the position of the equipment for management purposes. Major agriculture equipment manufacturers are adopting telematics services for their equipment to improve farm efficiency, thereby reducing the cost of agricultural operations and maximizing profitability. Improved management can also help reduce environmental impact.

Precision Farming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision farming market based on offering, application, and region:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.

The hardware components such as automation and control systems, sensing devices, and drones play a major role in helping farmers. For instance, the GIS guidance system is very beneficial for growers as it is capable to visualize agricultural workflows and the environment.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.37% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The hardware segment has been further segmented into automation and control systems, sensing devices, antennas, and access points.

The software segment is fragmented based on web-based and cloud-based precision farming. Cloud computing focuses on shared networks, servers, and storage devices, owing to which the high costs incurred in maintaining hardware and software infrastructure are eliminated.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Yield Monitoring Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, and Farm labor Management.

The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.11% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as it helps the farmers to make decisions about their fields. The segment is further segregated into on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring.

The irrigation management segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the projected period. Smart irrigation involves the use of various technologies, such as rain sensors, weather-based controllers, sensor-based controllers, and water meters, to help estimate the right amount of irrigation water.

The weather tracking and forecasting segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The use of sensors helps weather forecasters to provide accurate weather reading and forecasting.

Precision Farming Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile

Conventional farming methods such as the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other genetically modified organisms are becoming unsuitable to meet the growing requirements of precision farming. Hence, major players are continuously involved in technological innovations and strategic acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global precision farming market include:

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction, Inc.

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Raven Industries Inc.

Deere and Company

Topcon Corporation

