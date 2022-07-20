UCC INDU Provides Solution to the Shortage of Electronic Components

Ladenburg, Germany, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — The severe shortage of components have had a huge impact in the electronics sector, causing major disruptions in the production of electronic components. The outbreak of COVID, the aggressive stockpiling of goods by companies, and the shutdown of manufacturers with lower profit margins have all contributed to the shortage. This has led to a narrowing of component selection and a reduction in the supply of several components. Despite the dramatic reduction in supply, demand for many components has increased dramatically. Finding replaceable components or reliable suppliers is critical to working around the shortage.

UCC INDU GmbH, an independent distributor of electronic components located in Ladenburg, Germany, provides a solution. UCC is the cost-effective, top quality partner for electronic components, including specialty products and critical bottleneck components. In addition, UCC handles short-term procurement of stock components as well as parts with long delivery times. As a branch of Union Component Technology, UCC has over 20 years of expertise and experience in electronic components purchase, research, and development, serving as a solid bridge between leading manufacturers and European clients. UCC’s professional purchase team also works with overseas distributors, Avnet, Arrow, WPG, EBV Elektronik, and Rutronik, to procure and market active, passive, and mechanical components worldwide and secure large stocks to support electronic manufacturing services and original equipment productions.

Increasing trust and focus is the winning combination

UCC’s core values—commitment, reliability, independence, and sustainability—form the foundations of its corporate culture, standards, and policies. Its top priority is treating employees, customers, suppliers, and partners with respect.

Commitment : UCC achieves optimum procurement quality by choosing quality-conscious suppliers.

: UCC achieves optimum procurement quality by choosing quality-conscious suppliers. Reliability : UCC’s standards ensure reliable service and quality. As an independent distributor, UCC takes all necessary quality control steps to reduce residual risks. Comprehensive quality assurance with regard to the selection and delivery of components is the focus of its commitment to serving its customers.

: UCC’s standards ensure reliable service and quality. As an independent distributor, UCC takes all necessary quality control steps to reduce residual risks. Comprehensive quality assurance with regard to the selection and delivery of components is the focus of its commitment to serving its customers. Independence : Customer- and market-oriented independent thinking is UCC’s competitive differentiator, helping secure its position as a top international, independent distributor.

: Customer- and market-oriented independent thinking is UCC’s competitive differentiator, helping secure its position as a top international, independent distributor. Sustainability: As a customer-oriented supplier with a comprehensive understanding of details, UCC makes an essential contribution to the competitiveness of its customers. With quality, reliability, and adherence to delivery dates, UCC consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations and requirements.

About UCC INDU GmbH

UCC INDU GmbH is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For 20 years, UCC INDU GmbH has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service, and added value. As a result, UCC INDU GmbH has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with world-class suppliers. For more information, please visit: www.uccindu.de/de.