Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Trends Analysis Report By Product, 2028

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Industry Overview

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be primarily attributed to the technological advancements in molecular detection platforms. The technologies such as robotic liquid handling in automated DNA extraction systems, have improved the process flow. Such automation has streamlined all the tasks involved in various processes, such as DNA extraction from samples, serial dilution, and picking the desired gene of interest.

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Kits & Reagents and Instruments.

The kits and reagents segment dominated the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.0%.

The instruments segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The growth in the segment can be attributed to the launch of new instruments facilitating automation, rapid technological innovation, and growing demand for automated Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification (NAIP) instruments.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into DNA Isolation & Purification (I&P) and RNA Isolation & Purification.

The RNA isolation and purification segment dominated the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.6% in 2020 owing to the increasing application in COVID-19 diagnostics and rise in use of purified mRNA for the construction of the cDNA library.

DNA isolation and purification is expected to witness lucrative growth of 13.5% during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in gene expression profiling.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Column-based, Magnetic Beads, Reagent-based and Others.

The magnetic beads segment dominated the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.9% in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the coming years.

Column-based techniques are expected to witness substantial CAGR through the forecast period.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers and Other End-use.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment dominated the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.6% in 2020 owing to increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of emerging technologies by companies for the development of various therapies is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Agriculture and Animal Research and Other Applications.

The diagnostics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.3% in 2020. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising application of DNA and RNA isolation for the identification of pathogens in routine sample processing.

The drug discovery and development segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 12.1% over the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is moderately fragmented with the presence of large well-established players. These players are undertaking several initiatives to expand their DNA or RNA extraction instruments and kits.

Some prominent players in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification market include:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

LGC Limited

Abcam plc

Norgen Biotek Corp

AutoGen, Inc.

Biogenuix

PCR Biosystems, Inc.

MagGenome

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

