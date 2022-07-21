Global Sales Of Standard Parts for Tool Making Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 5% During 2022-2032|Fact.MR Study

The global standard parts for tool making market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Standard Parts for Tool Market Survey Report:

MISUMI Group Inc.

Barnes Group Inc.

Erwin Halder KG

Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG

Läpple AG

Hong Yue Mold Fittings Ltd.

Shenzhen QH Industrial Co. Ltd.

Hongkai Precision Metal Stamping Tool And Product Co., Ltd.

Agathon AG

STRACK NORMA GmbH & Co. KG.

Changsha Borun Mould Co., Ltd

NITROGAS, S.A.U.

DADCO, Inc.

Jiashan Honglida Sliding Bearing Co. Ltd. Other Key Players

Global Standard Parts for Tool Making Market by Category

By Component Type : Guide Pillars Bushes & Cages Die & Gas Springs Punches & Dies Pillar & Bush Blocks Dowel Pins (Set of 100) Steel Plates Others (Set of 100)

By Application : Stamping Forming Bending Punching Die-Casting

By End-Use Industry : Automotive Industrial Engineering and Equipment Consumer Goods Aerospace & Defense Others

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Retail Sales Online Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







