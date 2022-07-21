Beer Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd.), Carlsberg Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Beer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Beer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting grain. The most common grain used to make beer is barley, but wheat, maize (corn), and rice are also used. The fermentation process is initiated by yeast, and the type of yeast used affects the flavor of the beer.

Key Trends

The main trends in beer technology are geared towards improving efficiency and quality control during the brewing process. One popular trend is the use of sensors and automation to monitor various aspects of the brewing process, such as temperature and specific gravity. This information can be used to make adjustments on the fly to ensure that the beer is being brewed according to the desired specifications.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the beer market are population growth, economic growth, and the trend for premiumization.

Population growth is one of the most important drivers of the beer market. As the world’s population continues to grow, so does the demand for beer. This is especially true in emerging markets, where population growth is highest.

Economic growth is also a key driver of the beer market. As economies grow, so does the demand for beer. This is because people have more disposable income and are more likely to spend it on luxuries such as beer.

Market Segments

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

By Packaging

Glass

Bottle

By Production

Macro brewery

Microbrewery

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd.)

Carlsberg Group

Diageo Plc

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

Heineken Holding Nv. (Heineken N.V.)

Squatters Pub And Beers

