Asphalt Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021 – 2031

The global asphalt additives market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 5% till 2031, surpassing US$ 8 Bn, reports Fact.MR. Road infrastructure is one of the key priorities of governments, and close to 35% of worldwide infrastructure investment is likely to be allocated towards this.

Historical data suggests that the market for asphalt additives expanded moderately, recording a CAGR of 3% between 2016 and 2020. The market closed in at a value of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of the aforementioned historical period. While the pandemic crisis temporarily stymied growth in the first half, gradual easing of restrictions largely restored expansion prospects.

Asphalt additives have a concrete role to play in order to improve the performance and sustainability of roads. Sustainable surfaces are an important attribute in the road construction industry and present a prime opportunity for government departments as well as contractors to use additives in asphalt paved roads. Construction industry trends have asserted the need for eco-friendly additives in road construction, wherein preference for non-petroleum-based additives has gained momentum. This has encouraged industry participants to shift toward bio-based additives.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the industry are Nouryon, DowDuPont, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Ingevity Corporation and BASF SE (Germany), among others.

These players focus on adopting various strategies to expand product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With the advancement in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

For instance, in March 2021, 7 companies from the GET H2 initiative show how rapidly the planning of the national and European hydrogen economy is developing. The consortium wants to build a cross-border infrastructure for hydrogen – from the production of green hydrogen to transport and industrial use.

Asphalt Additives Market Segmentations:

By Type : Anti-strip Asphalt Additives Bitumen Emulsifiers Asphalt Cement Additives Polymer Modifier Asphalt Additives Asphalt Additive Fillers and Fibers Asphalt Additive Rejuvenators Other Asphalt Additives

By Technology : Warm/Hot Mix Asphalt Additives Cold Mix Asphalt Additives

By Application : Road Construction Runways and Parking Lot Roofing Sector (Asphalt Shingles) Other Applications (Floorings, Courts, etc.)



