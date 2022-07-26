RideBoom India soon Going to start its bike rides service in Mandi, Shimla, and Dharmshala

After having a very successful outcome in tri-city Chandigarh and Delhi RideBoom is preparing to launch its service in Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom is now availed in the Tri-city and after having a great response from the drivers and the riders now they are working to launch its bike service in the main cities of Himachal Pradesh.

RideBoom aims to provide the best affordable on-demand ride platform for the users and in HP the roads are narrow and it’s good for bike rides to ride in those road conditions.

According to the RideBoom northern region manager, “we are amazed by the response of the bike owners and drivers from these cities “we got over 600 drivers who are ready to join RideBoom.

This will be going to provide a better job opportunity and support to the residents who are migrating to other parts of India just for employment.

Moreover, the RideBoom platform or the company structure allowed it to increase ridership without incurring rising expenses and this is very beneficial for a start-up company like RideBoom.

RideBoom India is working closely with cities to ensure that bike taxis are available to anyone who needs a low-cost mode of transportation, especially in the area where people like to use the bike taxi for short trips when they want to reach their destination quickly and safely.

To make it all even safer, we take it to another level by letting both, driver and the rider rate each other after every trip. Unlike other traditional cab services in India, RideBoom’s drivers get the incentive to be good with the rider. If any rider or any driver does not comply with our terms, they can be banned from using our services. This way, we only have the best of the drivers and the best of the riders taking our service, ensuring the safety of both parties.

RideBoom work is to improve transportation access for more people in more cities where transportation is still not easily availed and it is out of reach of normal daily users.

RideBoom is committed to making sure more people have access to affordable, reliable transportation, and we can help to achieve that by expanding the RideBoom service

