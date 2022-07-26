Agrochemicals Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Adama, UPL, Gharda Chemicals, Rallis India, Zuari Agro Chemicals

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Agrochemicals Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Agrochemicals are chemicals used in agriculture. They include pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Pesticides are used to kill pests that damage crops. Herbicides are used to kill weeds that compete with crops for water and nutrients. Fertilizers are used to add nutrients to the soil that are essential for plant growth.

Key Trends

Over the past few decades, the agrochemicals industry has undergone a number of changes. One of the most significant changes has been the shift from traditional chemical pesticides to more modern, biodegradable products. This change has been driven by a number of factors, including increasing public awareness of the dangers of traditional pesticides, the development of new technology, and the changing needs of the agricultural industry.

The agrochemicals industry is facing increasing pressure to develop products that are safe for human health. This trend is driven by the increasing awareness of the potential health risks posed by traditional pesticides. In response, many companies are developing new products that are less toxic and more effective at controlling pests.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the agrochemicals market are the increasing demand for food, the need for higher crop productivity, and the declining availability of arable land. The demand for food is increasing due to the growing population and the changing dietary habits of people. The need for higher crop productivity is driven by the need to meet the growing demand for food. The declining availability of arable land is a result of the conversion of agricultural land to other uses such as urbanization and industrialization.

Market Segments

By Product

Fertilizer

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

By Application

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Key Players

BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto

DowDuPont

Nufarm

Cheminova

Sumitomo Chemical

Adama

UPL

Gharda Chemicals

Rallis India

