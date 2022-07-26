Surgical Robots Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2030

Surgical Robots Industry Overview

The global surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of automated minimally invasive surgery and increasing awareness to use robotic procedures due to the potential benefits provided by these surgeries are the factors positively contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of international players in various geographies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical robots market on the basis of application, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology, and Others.

The others segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 30.0%. The others segment includes surgical robots that are used in oncology, laparoscopy, and various other general surgical procedures.

The neurosurgery segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The rising adoption of robots in neurosurgeries owing to benefits provided by surgical robots over traditional techniques of surgery is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment at a substantial rate.

Surgical Robots Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The top players of the market are mainly focusing on technological development and introducing advanced and next-generation robotic instruments to hold their strong position in the global market. In addition, the rising demand for automated surgical instruments across the globe is likely to promote the entry of new companies into the market.

Some prominent players in the global surgical robots market include

Stryker Corporation

Medrobotics

Smith & Nephew

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Robots Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research