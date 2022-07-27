Point Of Sale Software Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Square, Clover, Toast, Lightspeed, Erply

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Point Of Sale Software Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Point Of Sale Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Point of sale software is a type of technology that helps businesses manage their sales transactions. This type of software can be used to track inventory, process sales orders, and generate reports. POS software can also be used to accept payments, issue refunds, and manage customer loyalty programs.

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the point of sale software industry. The industry has seen a decrease in demand for point of sale software as businesses have been forced to close their doors due to the pandemic. This has resulted in a decrease in revenue for point of sale software companies. Many point of sale software companies have had to lay off employees or reduce their hours in order to stay afloat. The pandemic has also caused some point of sale software companies to go out of business entirely.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a shift in the point of sale software industry. Vendors are now offering cloud-based solutions that provide a number of advantages over traditional on-premise software. Cloud-based solutions are more affordable, easier to implement and offer more flexibility.

Another key trend is the move towards mobile point of sale solutions.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the POS software market include:

Increasing need for efficient and accurate sales transaction

Growing popularity of mobile POS solutions

Increasing adoption of cloud-based POS solutions.

By Application

Fixed POS

Mobile POS

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-User

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail….

Key Players

Square

Clover

Toast

Lightspeed

Erply

Vend

QuickBooks Point of Sale

Revel Systems

