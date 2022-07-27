Clinical Trial Imaging Market size to surpass around US$ XX Bn by 2031 | ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US),Biomedical Systems Corporation (US)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global clinical trial imaging market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 2.1 billion by 2031.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor such as an increase in R&D spending is an increase in R&D spending. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in research to develop breakthrough molecules. Growth in the R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and governments combined with the increasing focus on life science projects to develop new therapeutic & diagnostic products is estimated to boost the clinical trial imaging market. Likewise, developing countries such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the clinical trial imaging market, mainly owing to the growing R&D funding in these countries.

Market Segments

By Products & Services

Services

Software

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-ray

Echocardiography

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Key Players

ICON plc. (Ireland)

BioTelemetry Inc. (US)

Biomedical Systems Corporation (US)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US)

IXICO plc. (UK)

Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia)

Radiant Sage LLC. (US)

