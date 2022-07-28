Healthcare BPO market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Accenture, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, IBM

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Healthcare BPO market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Healthcare BPO market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is the process of contracting a third-party company to handle specific business tasks and functions on behalf of your organization. Healthcare BPO can cover a wide range of services, from administrative tasks like billing and coding to more complex functions like claims processing and patient care management.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in healthcare BPO. One is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are being used to help automate tasks and improve decision-making. For example, they can be used to help identify patterns in data that can lead to better treatment decisions. Another key trend is the increasing use of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer a number of advantages, including scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. They are also easier to deploy and manage than on-premises solutions.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of healthcare BPO market. First, the rising cost of healthcare is a major driver of this market. Healthcare costs have been rising steadily for many years, and this trend is expected to continue. This is putting pressure on healthcare providers to find ways to reduce costs. BPO can help healthcare providers to reduce costs by outsourcing non-core functions such as billing and claims processing. Second, the aging population is another key driver of healthcare BPO market. As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services is expected to increase. This will create opportunities for BPO providers to help healthcare providers manage their increased workload.

Market Segments

By Payer Service

Human Resource Management

Claims Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Administrative Management

Care Management

By Provider Service

Patient Enrolment and Strategic Planning

Patient Care Service

Revenue Cycle Management

By Pharmaceutical Services

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-clinical Service

Supply Chain Management and Logistics

Sales and Marketing Services

Key Players

Accenture

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services

IBM

WNS Limited

NTT Data Corporation

IQVIA

Mphasis

