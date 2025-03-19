RPost Completes Global Integration with Ingram Micro: Expanding Email Security & E-Signature Services

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announced at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud Summit the completion of its integration with Ingram Micro, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver advanced email security and e-signature solutions to customers globally.

Highlights of RPost’s Integration:

  • RSign E-Signature Services: Feature-rich, secure, and compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. MSPs report up to 50% cost savings for customers compared to other e-sign solutions, along with praise for RSign’s intuitive user experience.
  • RMail Email Security Services: Adds robust AI-powered impostor protection, auto-trains users on encryption needs in real-time, and sends sensitive messages securely as Registered Encrypted™ emails.
  • Global Reach: Available in major markets like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with recent expansion into Belgium, France, Mexico, India, and more.

What Partners Are Saying:

  • Dominik Buchholz, Cloud Country Manager, Ingram Micro Switzerland: “RMail and RSign are simple yet powerful solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Office. They provide real value and are easy to use, making them a no-brainer for our partners.”
  • Jyotil Mankad, Director, Ingram Micro India: “RPost’s award-winning solutions meet the highest security and privacy standards, providing customers with a simple and affordable way to track, prove, encrypt, and e-sign documents.”
  • Lorena Rodriguez Espitia, Marketplace Manager, Ingram Micro Colombia: “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver RMail and RSign to customers in Colombia, supporting their success with robust and reliable solutions.”

Explore how RPost can transform your email security and e-signature processes at the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit, booth A30.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-vertically-integrates-into-ingram-micro-worldwide-with-connect-automation

