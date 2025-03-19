RPost Completes Global Integration with Ingram Micro: Expanding Email Security & E-Signature Services

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announced at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud Summit the completion of its integration with Ingram Micro, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver advanced email security and e-signature solutions to customers globally.

Highlights of RPost’s Integration:

RSign E-Signature Services: Feature-rich, secure, and compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. MSPs report up to 50% cost savings for customers compared to other e-sign solutions, along with praise for RSign’s intuitive user experience.

Feature-rich, secure, and compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. MSPs report up to 50% cost savings for customers compared to other e-sign solutions, along with praise for RSign’s intuitive user experience. RMail Email Security Services: Adds robust AI-powered impostor protection, auto-trains users on encryption needs in real-time, and sends sensitive messages securely as Registered Encrypted™ emails.

Adds robust AI-powered impostor protection, auto-trains users on encryption needs in real-time, and sends sensitive messages securely as Registered Encrypted™ emails. Global Reach: Available in major markets like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with recent expansion into Belgium, France, Mexico, India, and more.

What Partners Are Saying:

Dominik Buchholz, Cloud Country Manager, Ingram Micro Switzerland: “RMail and RSign are simple yet powerful solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Office. They provide real value and are easy to use, making them a no-brainer for our partners.”

“RMail and RSign are simple yet powerful solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Office. They provide real value and are easy to use, making them a no-brainer for our partners.” Jyotil Mankad, Director, Ingram Micro India: “RPost’s award-winning solutions meet the highest security and privacy standards, providing customers with a simple and affordable way to track, prove, encrypt, and e-sign documents.”

“RPost’s award-winning solutions meet the highest security and privacy standards, providing customers with a simple and affordable way to track, prove, encrypt, and e-sign documents.” Lorena Rodriguez Espitia, Marketplace Manager, Ingram Micro Colombia: “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver RMail and RSign to customers in Colombia, supporting their success with robust and reliable solutions.”

Visit Us:

Explore how RPost can transform your email security and e-signature processes at the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit, booth A30.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-vertically-integrates-into-ingram-micro-worldwide-with-connect-automation