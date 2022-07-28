Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | World Fuel Services, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a type of jet fuel made from sustainable sources that can help reduce carbon emissions from aircraft. SAF can be made from a variety of sustainable feedstocks, including used cooking oil, algae, and even household waste. SAF has the potential to reduce carbon emissions from aircraft by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

SAF is not yet widely available, but a number of airlines are beginning to experiment with using it on a limited basis. The use of SAF is expected to increase in the coming years as the aviation industry looks for ways to reduce its environmental impact.

Key Trends

Key trends in sustainable aviation fuel technology are:

Increasing the use of biofuels: Biofuels are an increasingly important part of the aviation industry’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2018, the use of biofuels in aviation grew by 27% compared to the previous year, and they are expected to continue to grow in popularity in the coming years. There are two main types of biofuels used in aviation: biojet fuel and bioethanol.

Developing new types of sustainable aviation fuels: There are a number of new types of sustainable aviation fuels being developed that have the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry. These include fuels made from waste products, such as used cooking oil, and fuels made from algae.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the sustainable aviation fuel market include the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, the rising cost of crude oil, and the stringent emission regulations. The demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is driven by the need to reduce fuel costs and emissions. The rising cost of crude oil is another major factor driving the market for sustainable aviation fuel. The stringent emission regulations are also a key driver of the market. These regulations are forcing airlines to use more fuel-efficient aircraft and to switch to cleaner fuels.

Market Segments

By Fuel Type

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power to Liquid Fuel

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft

Others

Key Players

Neste

World Fuel Services

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Aemetis Inc.

Avfuel Corporation

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Gevo

Lanzatech

Preem AB

Sasol

