Marine Outboard Engine Market is pegged to be valued more than US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of forecast period (2020 – 2030)

The global marine outboard engine market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to add value worth US$ 616.4 million during the forecast period (2020-2030). The COVID-19 pandemic has caused latency in the global marine outboard engine market as sales of new vessels have lowered dramatically since over the last couple of months. The market is poised to witness stunted growth on the back of the fiscal uncertainty created by the pandemic. Significantly reduced demand for seafood due to restaurant closures & lowered marine recreational activities amid ongoing lockdown in many regions has caused a slump in the commercial marine industry.

As a result, leading vessel manufacturing companies have ceased production. For instance, In March 2020, major boat manufacturing companies in the U.S. such as Viking Yachts, Regal Boats, Brunswick Corporation, Yamaha Outboard, Groupe, Beneteu, and Malibu Boats stopped entire production at their sites in the country. Such dormancy in vessel manufacturing poses a serious threat to the marine outboard engine market. However, as the pandemic is brought under control, the global marine outboard engine market is poised to regain traction and is set to grow by 1.2X by the end of forecast period.

Marine Outboard Engine – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Marine Outboard Engine evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Marine Outboard Engine are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Marine Outboard Engine, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Marine Outboard Engine, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Product Launches to be the Prime Strategy for Marine Outboard Engine Manufacturers

The global marine outboard engine market is highly consolidated. Prominent manufacturers are continuously focusing on product launches in order to fulfil the increasing demand from boat manufacturers. For Instance,

In February 2018, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. redesigned and improved BF200, BF225, and BF250 V6 outboard motors with features such as Intelligent Shift and Throttle (IST) and mechanical control options which enables the operator to fine tune throttle settings at any speed.

In May 2018, Yamaha Motors, in North America announced the launch of F425A/FL425A outboard motor engine with 425 horsepower. The launch helped Yamaha to cater to the demand of high capacity (over 100HP) marine outboard engines.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Marine Outboard Engine demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand. As per the study, the demand for Marine Outboard Engine will grow through 2030.

Marine Outboard Engine historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2030.

Marine Outboard Engine consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Marine Outboard Engine Segmentations:

By Power : Less than 30 HP 30HP to 100 HP Above 100 HP

By Engine : Two Stroke Carburetted Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection Two Stroke Direct Injection System Four Stroke Carburetted Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

By Ignition : Electric Manual

By Boat : Fishing Vessel Recreational Vessel Special Purpose Boats

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa Caribbean



