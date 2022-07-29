3D Bioprinting Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Bioprinting Industry Overview

The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of COVID-19 and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing towards industry growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 3D printing has stepped up to become a vital technology to support improved healthcare and our general response to this emergency.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ever increasing since it was first identified in China in December 2019. Until January 12, 2021, more than 91.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, with more than 1,956,880 deaths, across the globe. This pandemic has fast-tracked the development of vaccines and drug testing. There are currently more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in trials.

In the meantime, various 3D bioprinting companies are focusing on the research and development of artificial tissues. With the help of U-FAB and other bioprinting technologies, the CLECELL company has created respiratory epithelium artificial tissue which will help to prevent infection and tissue injury through the use of the mucociliary elevator. This pandemic has not only affected the well-being of people, but has also affected the economy, and various other healthcare infrastructures worldwide.

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D bioprinting market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Magnetic Levitation Inkjet-based, Syringe-based, Laser-based, and Others.

The inkjet-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2021, as it enables the printing of complex living organs or tissues on the culture substrates with the help of biomaterials as bio-inks. The wide adoption of inkjet-based printing in the medical field is contributing to the segment’s growth.

The magnetic levitation segment is projected to expand with the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The lucrative growth can be attributed to the cost-efficiency associated with the technology. Magnetic levitation technology is expected to solve more than 80.0% of the errors in 3D bioprinting with its advanced features, enhanced speed, and precision.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Consumer/Personal Product Testing, Bioinks, and Food and Animal Product.

The tissue and organ generation sub-segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.6% in the market during the forecast period. 3D bioprinting is most widely used to regenerate medicine to address the need for organs and tissue regeneration suitable for transplantation . With the rising incidence of the COVID-19 disease, the demand for tissue and organ generation is increasing.

. With the rising incidence of the COVID-19 disease, the demand for tissue and organ generation is increasing. The medical segment dominated the market by application in 2021, with a share of 36.8%, and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The vast usage of medical pills to cure various chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the market for 3D bioprinting. Moreover, the growing need for medicines and cost-efficient application of bio-drugs using this technology is further driving the segment.

The tissue and organ generation segment is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of COVID -19 cases globally is expected to provide new growth avenues for the key market players. Various players in the market for 3D bioprinting are engaged in developing new techniques that can overcome this pandemic effect and produce a vaccine to treat COVID-19.

3D Bioprinting Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key companies are stressing research and development to develop technologically advanced applications to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the prominent players in the 3D bioprinting market include:

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio, LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

