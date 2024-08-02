Automotive Window Regulator Market Valuation Anticipated to Surpass USD 21.2 Billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%

The automotive window regulator market is projected to surpass USD 21.2 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The global shift among automobile manufacturers towards incorporating numerous automated features into vehicles has driven significant advancements in vehicle automation. One notable trend is the replacement of manual window regulators with automated ones, a common development in today’s automotive industry.

APEJ will Remain Largest Market for Automotive Window Regulators:

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain the largest market for automotive window regulator, expanding at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of automotive window regulator in APEJ will reach 211,633 thousand units in 2017; by 2027 this number is estimated to surpass 300,000 thousand units.

In addition, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be second-most lucrative region in the market by 2027-end. MEA market for automotive window regulator is projected to exhibit 4.3% CAGR through 2027.

OEM will remain the preferred sales channel in the market, in terms of volume. Global sales of automotive window regulator through OEM is estimated to reach nearly 500,000 units by 2027-end. In terms of volume, OEM and Aftermarket sales channels are projected to witness parallel expansion at 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Aftermarket sales channel is expected to hold low market share by 2027. This is primarily attributed to low breakdown rate, replacement rate and consumer preference to stick to default automotive window regulator present in the vehicle.

Passenger Cars to Exhibit Highest Demand for Automotive Window Regulators by 2027-end:

Adoption of automotive window regulator is expected to remain highest in passenger cars, based on vehicle type. Demand for automotive window regulator in passenger cars is expected to reach 530,539 thousand units by 2027-end. In contrast, HCVs are estimated to exhibit lowest demand for automated window regulator during the forecast period.

By construction, cable type automated window regulators will remain preferred in the market. In terms of volume, demand for double rail cable is projected to grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2027.

On the basis of product type, automated window regulators will remain dominant in the market, with their sales projected to exceed 500,000 thousand units by 2027-end. This is attributed to functionality and lightweight characteristics offered by automated window regulators.

In contrast, manual window regulators will witness a sluggish growth in sales during the forecast period. Frequent wear & tear off and complex structure of manual window regulators will impede their demand growth.

Increasing Demand for Personal Vehicles to Sustain Market Growth in APEJ:

India and China are prominent markets for car manufacturers owing to growing population and increasing need for personal vehicles. In addition, many banks and financial institutes are offering various loan schemes, making it easy for people to own a car. These factors are expected to sustain market growth in APEJ. In contrast, people in this region are shifting toward power window regulator, owing to their better functionality. This is estimated to restrain growth of the market in APEJ.

Demand for aftermarket is witnessing a surge in MEA, owing to absence of manufacturing plants in this region. GCC countries import cars form other regions for sale. Increasing consumer dependence on aftermarket is projected to fuel market growth in MEA. In contrast, factors such as political unrest and sluggish demand for automotive industry are expected to impede market growth in MEA during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & CO. Kg

Grupo Antolin- Irausa SA

Hi- Lex Corporation

Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd

Valeo SA

Magna International

Shiroki Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kongsberg Automotive

Castellon Automotive

Inteva Products

Johnan Manufacturing

Kuster Holding GmbH

IFB Automotive Pvt. Ltd

Tokai Rika

Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Automotive Window Regulator Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Manual

Automated

By Construction Type:

Cable Type Single Rail Double Rail

Arm Type Single Arm X Arm



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

