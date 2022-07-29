Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services is a business that provides services to keep a vehicle in good working order. This may include regularly scheduled maintenance, such as oil changes and tune-ups, as well as more extensive repairs when something goes wrong.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in automotive repair and maintenance services technology.

First, there is a trend toward more sophisticated diagnostic tools and equipment. This allows mechanics to more accurately identify and diagnose problems with vehicles.

Second, there is a trend toward more specialized and customized services. This means that mechanics are offering more specific and targeted services to meet the needs of their customers.

Finally, there is a trend toward more environmentally-friendly and sustainable practices. This means that mechanics are using more recycled and refurbished parts, and using more environmentally-friendly fluids and lubricants.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the automotive repair and maintenance services market.

The first is the increasing number of vehicles on the road. With more cars on the road, there is a greater need for repair and maintenance services.

The second driver is the increasing complexity of vehicles. Today’s cars are packed with sophisticated electronics and systems, which require specialized knowledge and skills to repair and maintain.

The third driver is the aging of the vehicle fleet. As cars get older, they require more frequent and expensive repairs.

Market Segments

The Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market is segmented by vehicle, type, service provider, and region. By vehicle, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCV, HCV and two-wheelers. Based on type, it is bifurcated into mechanical, exterior & structural, electrical, and maintenance services. On the basis of service provider, it is classified into franchise general repairs, OEM authorized service centers, local garages, tire stores & repair chains, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market includes players such as Arnold Clark Automobile Limited, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Automotive Group Inc., Belron International Ltd, Carmax Autocare Center, Driven Brands Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,Halfords Group PLC and Monro Inc.

