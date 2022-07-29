Education Technology Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Education Technology Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The term Education Technology, also known as Ed Tech refers to the use of technology in educational settings, whether that be in schools, universities or workplaces. Ed tech can encompass a wide range of tools and approaches, from simple things like using projectors and whiteboards in the classroom, to more complex applications like online learning platforms and virtual reality simulations.

The aim of using ed tech is to improve teaching and learning outcomes, by making it easier for educators to deliver information and for students to engage with and absorb that information. When used effectively, ed tech can make learning more efficient and effective, and can help to close the achievement gap between different groups of students.

Key Players

  • Chegg
  • Coursera
  • Blackboard
  • Byju’s
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • Dreambox Learning
  • Instructure

Key Trends

There are many different trends in education technology, but some of the key ones include:

  • The rise of online learning: More and more students are choosing to take online courses or even get their entire degree online. This trend is being driven by the increasing availability of high-quality online courses, the flexibility that online learning offers, and the growing acceptance of online degrees by employers.
  • The use of mobile devices in education: Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are becoming increasingly popular in education. Students are using them for things like researching and writing papers, taking notes, and even taking online courses. This trend is being driven by the fact that mobile devices are becoming more and more affordable and by the increasing availability of educational apps and websites.
  • The rise of online assessments: Online assessments are becoming increasingly popular, both for students and for teachers. Online assessments offer the benefits of being more efficient and more accurate than traditional paper-and-pencil assessments. They also offer the opportunity to provide immediate feedback to students and to tailor the assessment to the individual student.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of this market are the increasing demand for better education, the need to improve teaching and learning methods, and the increasing use of technology in education.

The demand for better education is driven by the increasing competition in the job market and the need for better qualified employees. In order to stay ahead in the competition, employers are looking for employees who have the skills and knowledge that can only be acquired through education. This has resulted in a growing demand for better education, which in turn is driving the education technology market.

By Sector

  • Preschool
  • K-12
  • Higher Education
  • Professional
  • Others

By End-user

  • Business
  • Consumer

By Type

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Content

By Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Reasons to buy Education Technology Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

