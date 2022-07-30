Prime Healthcare Visionaries Recognized Among the 500 Most Influential Leaders

Ontario, California, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy, Chairman, President, and CEO of Prime Healthcare, has once again been named among the LA500 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, an annual list of the most influential leaders and executives in Los Angeles who demonstrate “driving innovation, creativity, community, and industry.” This year marks the third year in a row that Dr. Reddy has received the prized recognition.

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, President, and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy for Prime Healthcare was named to the prestigious list.

The LA500 showcases the 500 most influential executives, trendsetters, and thought leaders who drive innovation and economic growth in Southern California.

Dr. Reddy, a cardiologist, founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 with a mission to save hospitals to serve communities, and Prime has grown to 45 hospitals in 14 states with more than 50,000 employees and physicians. With a career of distinguished service, Dr. Reddy has been continuously recognized nationally and globally for his visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors. A physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Dr. Reddy’s life work has been to not only save and transform community hospitals but to give back directly to communities locally and globally through charitable initiatives that advance medicine and education.

1n 2018, Dr. Reddy’s legacy was extended to medical education with the founding of the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), one of the nation’s newest medical schools located in San Bernardino County, California. With a goal of promoting health equity and addressing the physician shortage, CUSM advances the art and science of medicine through innovative medical education and research. The university includes a School of Medicine MD program and a master’s degree program with a mission to inspire, motivate and empower future physicians and leaders to serve underserved areas. CUSM celebrated its first graduation on May 21, 2022, with special appreciation from Governor Newsom, First Lady Newsom, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, a pediatrician, has dedicated her career to caring for others in healthcare and education. Through her roles as President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bhatia provides inspirational leadership, advancing health equity and partnerships with the communities Prime Healthcare serves across the nation. Dr. Bhatia has been recognized locally and nationally for her vision and compassion that has helped Prime expand its mission, unique value, and national scale, leading to award-winning recognition from Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals, The Joint Commission, Lown Institute, Healthgrades, and more. In addition to her roles with Prime, Dr. Bhatia serves on many boards, including the California Hospital Association and as Founding Vice Chair of the Board of CUSM and Associate Professor of Pediatrics.