SmartBear Emphasizes Company Culture and People Investment Amidst Record Growth with New Chief People Officer

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-emphasizes-company-culture-and-people-in/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, is emphasizing its people and culture investment with the appointment of Veronica Curran as the company’s new Chief People & Culture Officer. Most recently, Veronica was Chief People Officer at Alumni Ventures (AV) where she led people strategy and culture. She brings 15 years of experience and investment in talent, onboarding, and culture programs at various disruptive global tech companies.

“Veronica brings an extensive background in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), talent, and various culture programs that will help SmartBear continue to deliver exceptional employee experiences as we scale and grow during these unprecedented times,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Throughout her career, Veronica’s passion for building strong teams and leading with authenticity, a strong work ethic, and honesty have been her driving force. We are thrilled to welcome her to SmartBear as we continue to build and cultivate our global team amidst record company growth.”

While at AV, Veronica focused significantly on building the company’s talent acquisition strategy, culture and engagement efforts around the future of work, talent development through AV’s first onboarding program, DEI programs, and people operations processes and policies. She was VP of Global People & Culture Operations at Flywire, responsible for all P&C operations, talent acquisition, and office teams in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Veronica has held numerous key people and talent roles at various fast growing companies, including Mendix, Turbonomic, and Bain Capital Ventures.

“Company culture is our strongest tool to attract, hire, and retain the best talent, particularly in today’s challenging work environment,” said Veronica Curran. “It has long been my goal to foster a culture of respect and trust to motivate and energize employees to always do their best work, all while treating every employee first as a human being. I look forward to partnering with Frank and the rest of the SmartBear team on our shared vision to empower all team members to thrive and grow across every stage of their journey as SmartBear continues on its impressive growth trajectory.”

To further its commitment to people and experiences, SmartBear is making global investments in their offices around the world, including its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts as well as Galway, Ireland; Bath, England; and Wroclaw, Poland.

In January, SmartBear announced its global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, spanning four primary pillars: Community, Sustainability, Governance, and Diversity with the goal of fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce companywide.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com