Biochar Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate Of 13.2% By 2025

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Biochar Industry Overview

The global biochar market size is estimated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Globally increasing demand for the product in organic farming has been a major factor influencing the growth. In addition, increasing consumption in livestock feed and awareness pertaining to benefits of biochar as soil amendment are expected to drive the demand.

Biochar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Based on the technology Insights, the market is segmented into Pyrolysis, Gasification and Offers.

Among various manufacturing technologies available, pyrolysis is the most efficient production process. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the high end-product yield of high carbon content and stability of the process.

The growing need for electricity generation has displayed a moderate rise in the use of gasification technology. Since the process does not yield stable biochar that can be used in agricultural applications, it is expected to lose its market share over the forecast period.

Manufacturing processes such as hydrothermal carbonization, acid hydrolysis, and cooking stove are used by small producers to gain high profit. The Asia Pacific has witnessed strong growth in the use of such processes owing to the rising number of small scale producers.

Based on the application Insights, the market is segmented into Agriculture and Others.

The agriculture application segment accounted for 71.1% of the total biochar demand. Biochar helps to enhance water and fertilizer holding capacity and improve soil’s biological productivity, which helps in providing crop nutrition and accelerating growth. However, a large number of farmers still lack knowledge about the product and its benefits.

Livestock farming contributes to a large proportion of the overall consumption in agricultural applications. The ability of the product to provide essential nutrients and maintain the health of livestock has increased its consumption in livestock farming, including poultry farming, cattle farming, and meat production.

In organic farming, factors such as growing demand for organic food, health consciousness, and increasing consumer spending capacity are complementing this sector to grow exponentially over the coming years. Whereas, conventional farming is still used in several rural areas as it provides more yield.

Biochar Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some prominent players in the Global Biochar market include:

BSEI,

Airex Energy Inc.

Diacarbon Energy

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

3R ENVIRO TECH Group

Phoenix Energy

