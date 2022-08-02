Applied Systems Standardizes on RMail AI Security Automation

Applied Systems Collaborates with RPost to Add RMail Specialized Email Security Automation Inside Epic Benefits and TAM Online Insurance Agency Management Platforms.

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —RPost announces Applied Systems, world’s largest insurance agency management company, adds RMail, the insurance industry’s most popular email encryption services, embedded into its platforms.

RMail AI™, by RPost®, automates email encryption for security of HIPAA related benefits email from within its Applied Epic Benefits platform and adds “in-the-moment-of-sending” email encryption compliance into its Applied TAM Online platform. Both transmit email encrypted via RPost Registered Email™ messages, adding additional value; tracking timestamped delivery and opening, proving pre-and-post placement correspondence content to protect against E&O issues, and providing a message-level audit record of fact of email privacy compliance.

“The user experience is elegantly easy, a sender in their Microsoft Outlook interface click’s ‘Send’ and RMail AI determines if the message should be encrypted for security, compliance or should have timestamped proof of delivery; and before the message is transmitted, provides the sender with a recommendation if the RMail AI determines the message is sensitive,” describes RPost CEO Zafar Khan. “The send either continues in an RMail secure manner, or as normal, depending on the RMail AI and user behavior. All of this email security happens in milliseconds between the click of the send button and before the message leaves the sender’s computer.”

RMail AI security automation adds into the normal message send process:

In-the-moment-of-sending email security training,

Email encryption that dynamically adapts to the needed security level and user simplicity,

Registered Email™ timestamped content with open tracking and proof of legal email delivery,

Email impostor protection with lookalike domain alerts,

Recipient address re-verification to prevent sending sensitive email to the wrong person,

Secure large file sharing up to 1Gb with automated, dynamic password management, and

Electronic signatures to send documents for recipient e-sign.

Renowned insurance technology expert, Steve Anderson of Catalyit, concluded: “I just really like this new service from RMail, which helps train employees on what information should be encrypted. It is a great tool that is customizable by organization to help you manage cyber exposure.”

Michael Sampson, Senior Analyst at Osterman Research, one of the world’s leading e-security and messaging technology analysts added: “Today’s email security needs to be humanized, and RPost’s latest RMail services that run inside Microsoft Outlook do just that. Traditional email security plus RMail for Outlook is a winning combination.”

These RMail email security services are embedded and automatically on by default inside the Applied Systems TAM Online and Epic Benefits platforms and may be installed into all other Applied Systems’ platforms with a few clicks or email routing to the RMail email security gateway.

To join a webinar tour of the RMail AI services click here

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign e-signatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, e-sign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; e-signatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries.

About RPost

RPost® is a global leader in e-signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.

RPost’s AI-infused RMail® e-security, RSign® e-signature, and Registered Email™ e-compliance platforms have had more than 50 patents granted on their core technologies, having received international awards and accolades including the World Mail Award for Best in Security, Initiative Mittelstand Best Innovation in IT Award in Germany, and APCC Top Choice for GDPR Email Data Privacy Compliance.

More than 25 million users have enjoyed RPost’s track, prove, encrypt, e-sign, certify, share, and protect services for more than a decade in more than 100 countries. Our largest customers are some of the world’s most respected brands across industry and geography.

Our mission is to help our customers worldwide communicate and transact electronically in the most secure, compliant, and productive ways possible and to continuously innovate our products to support their evolving needs. We successfully accomplish this through our expert teams and partners everywhere.

To Know more about RPost: https://rpost.com/