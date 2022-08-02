Digital Oilfield Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2021-2031 | Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Oilfield Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Oilfield Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital oilfield is a term used in the oil and gas industry to describe the use of digital technologies to increase operational efficiency, optimize production, and reduce costs. It typically includes the use of sensors and data analytics to monitor and improve decision-making throughout the oil and gas value chain.

The term digital oilfield was first used in the early 2000s, and the concept has been evolving ever since. The oil and gas industry has been an early adopter of many digital technologies, including automation, SCADA systems, and asset management systems. More recently, the industry has been investing in data analytics, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to further improve efficiency and optimize production.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report :https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20411

Key Trends

There are four key trends in digital oilfield technology:

1. The use of big data and analytics to drive decision making

2. The use of cloud-based technologies to enable real-time collaboration

3. The use of mobile technologies to improve field operations

4. The use of sensors and other connected devices to collect data for analysis

Key Drivers

The digital oilfield is a term used in the oil and gas industry to refer to the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) to manage exploration, drilling, and production operations. The goal of the digital oilfield is to optimize production, reduce costs, and improve safety.

The digital oilfield is enabled by a number of technologies, including sensors, cloud computing, big data analytics, and the internet of things (IoT). These technologies are used to collect and analyze data from across the oil and gas value chain, from exploration and drilling to production and distribution. The data is then used to improve decision-making and optimize operations.

Market Segments

The digital oilfield market is segmented on the basis of solution, process, application, and region. By solution, it is segmented into hardware, software & service, and data storage. Based on process, it is segmented into into reservoir optimization, drilling optimization, process optimization, safety management, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players profiled in this report are Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International, and NOV are the leading players in the digital oilfield market. ABB, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International, CGG, Kongsberg, Digi International and others players operating in the market are the leading players in the global digital oilfield market.

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20411

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/