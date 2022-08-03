Kurdtel Communications modernizes its network with Alepo’s fixed IN solution

SULAIMANIAYH, Iraq, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks.

Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.

The deployment enables the operator to charge for its PSTN fixed-line service, manage its interconnect partners, and charge for interconnect calls, as well as enabling new and existing subscribers to make calls seamlessly.

As part of the project, Alepo migrated Kurdtel’s prepaid and postpaid subscribers to the new system without disruptions or downtime.

The new system enables Kurdtel Communications to support a host of advanced prepaid and postpaid plans for its ADSL and FTTH offerings, including residential, government, and commercial services. The operator will also be able to introduce enterprise DID plans.

The deployment included Alepo’s SCP, CRM, OCS, billing, mediation, interconnect partner management system, product catalog, voucher management, IVR, and other key BSS modules.

“Our objective was to ensure smooth operations of our PSTN network and implement convergent charging. Most important, we needed to immediately prevent revenue loss by overcoming the limitations of our legacy system. We’re already pleased with the results we’re seeing with Alepo’s FIN system. Its advanced revenue management capabilities and robust security measures have equipped us to swiftly drive ROI,” said Jameela T Shareef, Director of Planning and Development, Kurdtel Communications.

Vishal Mathur, VP – Solution Integration, Alepo, said, “Our solution is system-agnostic, and we made all necessary provisions to seamlessly integrate our offering with Kurdtel Communication’s existing infrastructure. This included ensuring that our SCP is compatible with their NGN, and that our CRM supports invoices and payment receipts in the local language. The futureproof system will support the operator’s growing business, enabling them to introduce new plans and services as the market evolves.”

The deployment is one of Alepo’s long list of successful deployments in the Middle East, including leading networks in the region.

About Kurdtel Communications

Kurdtel Communications is the first leading company in Iraq and Kurdistan providing fixed telecommunication services widely. Established in 2001 as a joint effort between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the private sector to operate and develop Sulaimaniayh PSTN, introducing efficient and effective services that help build long-term relationships with customers. Its network now covers most of Sulaimaniayh city, providing internet access to all subscribers in mutual cooperation with the (ADSL) provider company. It also provides international access and interconnect services within Sulaimaniayh through a reliable fiber optics network.

For more information, please visit https://www.kurdtel.net/.

Source: Alepo PR Team