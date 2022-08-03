Recycled Plastics Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Recycled Plastics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The recycling of plastics is a process that involves the collection and sorting of plastic waste, the cleaning and processing of the plastics, and the manufacturing of new products from the recycled plastics.

The most common type of recycled plastic is polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used to make bottles, containers, and packaging materials. The second most common type of recycled plastic is high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which is used to make milk bottles, detergent bottles, and shampoo bottles. The third most common type of recycled plastic is low-density polyethylene (LDPE), which is used to make plastic bags, food packaging, and plastic wraps.

Key Players

Clean Harbors Inc.

Covetsro AG

Remondis SE

KG

Biffa

Stericycle

Key Trends

The key trends in the recycled plastics industry are:

Increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry

Growing demand for recycled plastics from the construction industry

Increasing government support for recycling initiatives

Technological advancements in recycling processes

Key Drivers

Increasing confidence among plastic users and processors in the quality of recycled plastics

Increasing awareness about the benefits of recycling plastic waste

Improving technology for recycling plastic waste

Increasing government regulations and policies favoring the use of recycled plastics

Increasing investments by major companies in the recycled plastics market

Market Segments

By Product

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

By Source

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Polymer Foam

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Automotive

Others

