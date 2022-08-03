Nutricosmetics Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period

Innovative developments and increased R&D activities in weight management will lead to substantial growth in demand for nutricosmetics products over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle prevalent in developed economies has increased obesity among people. For instance, more than one-third of the people in the U.S are obese. Furthermore, obesity gives rise to complications such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. These factors are encouraging people to consume nutritional products for managing their weight.

Moreover, weight management nutricosmetics products are witnessing significant demand, especially in the German market. These mainly comprise flavoured water, yoghurt, and juices. For instance, GELITA, a producer of gelatin, recently launched QYRA, comprising bioactive collagen peptides. Moreover, presence of companies focusing on innovative solutions coupled with demand for weight management nutricosmetics will bolster overall market growth over the coming years.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the nutricosmetics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Nutricosmetics Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Nutricosmetics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Nutricosmetics market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Nutricosmetics supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer innovative products coupled with organic growth strategies. These enhancements will drive nutricosmetics sales in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Nutricosmetics: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Nutricosmetics demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Nutricosmetics will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Nutricosmetics will grow through 2031. Nutricosmetics historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Nutricosmetics consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Nutricosmetics Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Supplements Nutricosmetics Tablets Nutricosmetics Capsules Nutricosmetics Powder Liquid Nutricosmetics Gummies Nutricosmetics Products Beauty Beverages/Drinks

By Primary Function Skin Care Nutricosmetics Sun Care Nutricosmetics Anti-ageing Nutricosmetics Radiance and Glow Nutricosmetics Anti-acne/Pimple Nutricosmetics Hair and Nail Care Nutricosmetics Weight Management Nutricosmetics Multifunctional Nutricosmetics

By Distribution Channel Nutricosmetics through Modern Trade Nutricosmetics through Health and Beauty Stores Nutricosmetics through Speciality Stores Nutricosmetics through Pharmacy Stores Nutricosmetics through e-Commerce

By Region North America Latin America Europe The Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



