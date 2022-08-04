Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth USD 4834.1 Million by 2031| B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Company

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global closed system transfer devices market was valued at USD 914.0 Million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 4834.1 Million by 2031.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Closed System Transfer Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A closed system transfer device or “CSTD” is a drug transfer device, which mechanically restricts the transfer of environmental contamination in the medical system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system. Open versus closed systems are commonly applied in medical devices to maintain the sterility of a fluid pathway. CSTDs work by preventing- uncontrolled inflow and outflow of contaminants and drugs, preserving the quality of the solution to be infused into a patient.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10257/

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as rising use of CSTDs to combat the harmful effect of cytotoxic and antineoplastic drugs. Antineoplastic drugs are widely used in the treatment of cancer and are considered hazardous drugs. Healthcare workers involved in the preparation, transport, distribution, administration (pre and post-administration), and disposal of these drugs are at extremely high risk. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recommends the use of CSTDs to eliminate the harmful effects caused by exposure to hazardous substances that escape out of the system during drug preparation and administration. CSTDs act as a barrier and prevents the entry of contaminants prevent the transfer of contaminants from the atmosphere to a sterile environment. Due to these advantages, CSTDs are increasingly being used in healthcare facilities to combat the harmful effects of hazardous drugs.

Market Segments

By Closing Mechanism

Push to Lock System

Click to Lock System

Luer Lock System

By Type

Membrane to Membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

By Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Oncology Centers

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10257/

Key Players

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Caragen Ltd

Corvida Medical

Equashield

FIMI Opportunity Funds (Simplivia Healthcare)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700