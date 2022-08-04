Medical Device Coating Market with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% across the 2021-2031 assessment period

According to Fact.MR’s most recent analysis, the global market for coatings for medical devices, which is scheduled to be evaluated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, is expected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period ranging from 2021 to 2031. Rising demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants, increased incidences hospital-acquired infections, and the expanding medical device industry will provide enormous growth prospects.

Sales experienced a positive incline from 2016 to 2020, registering a CAGR worth 6.7%. Prospects further widened amidst rising COVID-19 cases, as an increase in demand for ventilators, cardiovascular devices, catheters, sutures, guide wires, stents, syringes, mandrels, and other protective equipment, experienced a massive spike.

Future market growth for medical device coatings is expected to be reliant on the proliferation number of start-up companies. For instance, Spanish startup Tractivus is a specialist in antibiofilm coatings. The company offers its proprietary PHOBOSTech technology, involving coating thin nanoscale layers which impart antibacterial properties. Similarly, US-based startup TheraDep manufactures tailored biologic coatings for medical devices and laboratory equipment, which complexes cold atmospheric plasma with biomolecules or pharmaceuticals of interest, enabling them to bind to any surface.

Medical Device Coating Market Segmentations:

Type Anti-Microbial Coatings for Medical Devices Drug-Eluting Coatings for Medical Devices Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices Other Types of Coatings for Medical Devices

Application Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices Coatings for Orthopedic Devices Coatings for Neurology Devices Coatings for Gynecology Devices Coatings for Other Applications



