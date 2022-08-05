Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Company, Basf SE

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals are used to remove contaminants from water that has been used in industrial processes. These chemicals can be used to remove a variety of contaminants, including metals, oils, and other pollutants. Treatment chemicals can also be used to improve the quality of water for reuse in industrial processes.

Key Trends

The key trends in industrial wastewater treatment chemicals technology are the development of more effective and less expensive products, the improvement of wastewater treatment processes, and the use of more environmentally friendly products.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Firstly, increasing environmental regulations are compelling industries to adopt cleaner production technologies and processes. This is resulting in higher demand for wastewater treatment chemicals.

Secondly, depleting water resources and increasing water costs are also pushing industries to recycle and reuse water, which is again fuelling demand for wastewater treatment chemicals.

Market Segments

By Type

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides

By End-Use

Power Generation

Mining

Chemical

By Region

North America US Canada



Key Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Company

Basf SE

Ecolab

Kemira OVJ

Lonza Group AG

