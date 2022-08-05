Protein Supplements Market With Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Protein Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Protein supplements are a type of dietary supplement that provide a concentrated source of protein. They are typically made from isolated soy, whey, or casein, but can also be made from rice, peas, or hemp. Protein supplements are often used by bodybuilders and other athletes to help promote muscle growth and recovery. However, there is no evidence to suggest that protein supplements are necessary or effective for these purposes. In fact, most people can meet their protein needs through diet alone.

Key Players

Optimum Nutrition

MuscleTech

GNC

Cellucor

BSN

MusclePharm

Universal Nutrition

Nature’s Best

Key Trends

The protein supplements market has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most notable is the move towards plant-based proteins. This is in response to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, as well as the health benefits of plant-based diets.

Another key trend is the increasing popularity of protein powders and shakes. These products are convenient and easy to use, making them ideal for busy lifestyles. They are also relatively affordable, which makes them a popular choice for many consumers.

Finally, there has been a trend towards natural and organic protein supplements. This is in response to the growing concerns about the safety of synthetic ingredients. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that are made from natural ingredients and free from artificial additives.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of this market are the growing health consciousness among people and the rising demand for protein-rich foods. The health benefits of protein are well-known, and people are increasingly looking for ways to increase their intake of this essential nutrient. Protein supplements offer an easy and convenient way to do this.

Another key driver of the protein supplements market is the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities. Protein is essential for muscle growth and recovery, and so protein supplements are increasingly being used by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their performance.

By Type

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

By Form

Powder

RTD Liquid

Protein Bar

By Source

Animal

Plant

By Gender

Male

Female

By Age Group

Millennials

Generation X

Baby Boomers

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Chemist/Drugstore

Nutrition Store

Health Food Store

Specialist Food Store

Others

