IEMLABs is Offering the AWS Certification Training in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — AWS or Amazon Web Services is a global team of expert professionals who help in realizing one’s business goals with the use of AWS cloud management console. AWS cloud management can configure servers, utilize virtual machines, host websites and so on. IEMLABs conducts AWS Certification course for enthusiastic students. During this course training, students learn about AWS step by step and after completing the course, they seek any job related to AWS.

A certified Amazon Web Services professional can take up job in a business enterprise with his preferred Amazon Web Services Partner Network. AWS Certification course of IEMLABs is increasing in popularity because most companies today shift their infrastructure and work to cloud for cost management, security and better functionality. AWS Certification training creates professionals who help companies in understanding minute details of cloud services. They help companies to store data in cloud for security and saving space and energy.

In IEMLABs AWS Certification Training, industry experts conduct interactive training sessions. AWS professionals having years of experience actively participate in the training sessions. With certification credential, a student can seek job as Cloud Professional or Server Engineer and other similar jobs in this field.

Throughout the entire curriculum, IEMLABs offers hand-on exposure to students through projects and practical-oriented classes. This company provides both online and offline classes. It uses all advanced platforms like Go to Meeting, Zoom and Google Hangout Meet for its online classes.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-amazon-web-services-professional/ for more details.

About the Company

IEMLABs was set up in 2016 with the sole motive of providing Cyber Security to the whole digital world and making it Hack Proof. Since, these days, almost all companies have a digital presence and conduct business in the digital world, risk of Cyber Crimes have increased a lot. Due to insecurity, there is demand for security of infrastructure in Digital World. IEMLABs, as a Cyber Security company, ensures complete safety and makes online business safer. This company not only provides safety to Digital world but also trains Cyber Security enthusiasts through its different courses.

Contact Details

IEMLABs

Address: Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building,

Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091,

West Bengal, India.

Contact No.: 1800-270-3002

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Website: www.iemlabs.com