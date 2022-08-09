Green Packaging Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Amcor Limited, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Limited

Global Green Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Green Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Green packaging is the use of eco-friendly materials in the packaging of products. This includes the use of recycled materials, biodegradable materials, and sustainable materials. Green packaging is becoming increasingly popular as companies look for ways to reduce their environmental impact.

Key Trends

Green packaging technology is an area of packaging that is concerned with the development and implementation of packaging systems that are more environmentally friendly. This can include the use of recycled materials, more efficient packaging designs, and the use of alternative packaging materials.

One of the key trends in green packaging technology is the use of more recycled materials. This can include using recycled paper, plastic, and metal in packaging products. Recycled materials are not only more environmentally friendly, but they can also be less expensive to use than virgin materials.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the Green Packaging market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the need for sustainable packaging. This has led to an increase in the demand for eco-friendly packaging options, such as recycled paper and biodegradable plastics. Additionally, the rising cost of traditional packaging materials, such as glass and metal, is another factor that is fuelling the growth of the Green Packaging market.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Personal Care
  • Healthcare
  • Food & Beverage

By Packaging Type

  • Recycled Content Packaging
  • Reusable Packaging

By Material

  • Paper
  • Plastic

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players

  • Amcor Limited
  • E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
  • Mondi Limited
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • TetraPak International S.A.
  • Ardagh Group Co.
  • PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.

