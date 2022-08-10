Biomass Pellets Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | New England Wood Pellet, Drax Group plc, Forest Energy Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Biomass Pellets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Biomass Pellets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biomass pellets are a type of renewable energy source that is derived from organic matter, such as wood chips, sawdust, and agricultural waste. These pellets are typically used in pellet stoves or boilers to generate heat, but can also be used in power plants to create electricity. Biomass pellets are a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels, and can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Trends

The key trends in biomass pellets technology are the development of more efficient pellet mills and the production of pellets from a wider range of feedstocks.

Pellet mills are becoming more efficient as manufacturers look for ways to reduce energy consumption and increase production capacity. The latest generation of pellet mills are equipped with features such as variable speed drives, automatic lubrication systems, and automatic pellet size adjustment.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of biomass pellets market are as follows:

1) Increasing awareness about the environment and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: Biomass pellets are a renewable and carbon-neutral energy source that can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

2) Government policies and incentives: Several governments around the world are promoting the use of biomass pellets through policies and incentives, which is driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Agriculture Residue

Wood Sawdust

By End Use

Power Generation

Industrial Heating

Commercial and Domestic Heating

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

New England Wood Pellet

Drax Group plc

Forest Energy Corporation

Energex Corporation

International WoodFuels LLC

Buhler AG

Enviva

Abellon CleanEnergy Limited

