Best Honeymoon Destinations 2022 Wildlife Safaris Rises by 15.2% aggregate by Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — So you have made a decision to get married? Cruzeiro Safaris in Kenya will handle all your safari bookings in Kenya to the most Romantic Lodges and Camp in Kenya.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has seen a rise to honeymoon bookings in the 4th quarter of 2022 and are encouraging more couples to book early enough to avoid missing out on the best beautiful and romantic places especially in the masai mara National reserve.

Here are a few suggestions to help a guest on where to visit:

1. Serena Safari for 7 Days – For all travelers (solo, couple, family and groups) – Visit Amboseli National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve. Travel from Nairobi is all by Flights.

2. Safari Ndovu for 6 days – (Suitable for couple, family and groups) – This is an all road Safari by road to Amboseli, Nakuru and Masai Mara

3. Samburu Reserve and Masai Mara by Flights – This is an all flights safari

4. Governors camps in Masai Mara (suitable for all travelers) – Travel from Nairobi is all by road. |One may add the number fo nights they would want and probably take a balloon flight as well.

5. Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp and Bateluer Luxury Camp – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of days they would like.

6. Private conservancy called Naibosho and stay at eagle view Camp for 2 nights and 3 days

7. Mara Interpids Club – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of nights they would like.

8. Base camp 3 days with balloon ride – Travel is by flights and Balloon ride included, Suitable for solo travelers

9. Masai Mara 5 days experience the Masai Mara and Naibosho conservancy for 5 days –

Travel is also by air from Nairobi – book writers must travel places

10. Twiga Safari – 9 days – Travel is by road and by flights

11. Mount Kenya and Masai Mara Safari 9 days

Add a romantic balloon ride to the mix

Are you Already in Nairobi or Already Planned your safari then Book a Tour in Nairobi

All Nairobi Tours and safaris Booking Portal

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.. Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor – Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/