Gene Delivery Technologies Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope and Demand

Gene Delivery Technologies Industry Overview

The global gene delivery technologies market size was estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. The advent of cell and gene therapies has not only transformed the treatment of genetic and intractable diseases but has also played a major role in reshaping the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem. By end of 2019, over 27 cell and gene therapies were launched worldwide and nearly 990 companies are engaged in R&D and commercialization of advanced therapies. The constantly evolving landscape of advanced therapies is one of the key driving forces of the market for gene delivery technologies.

Owing to the technological advancements with respect to nanotechnology and physical technology, advanced physical gene delivery methods such as magnetoporation, optoporation, sonoporation, and electroporation have been extensively studied. These techniques are gaining attention owing to their advantages such as briefness and nontoxicity nature. These factors are anticipated to bolster the usage of products offered in this market and thereby foment the organic revenue growth of operating players.

In May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested USD 180 million to scale up its viral vector manufacturing capability twofold. Similarly, in August 2019, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada provided USD 1.89 million funding for the development of an advanced manufacturing process for lentiviral vectors. These investments and financing in the space to support R&D and manufacturing of various gene delivery technologies is expected to boost the organic revenue growth.

The expanding gene delivery technologies arena has triggered the entry of several new players in the market. Moreover, the operating players are deploying various business strategies to boost the market for gene delivery technologies. A substantial number of companies had begun seeking support from CMOs to produce viral vectors. For instance, in May 2020, Oxford Biomedica signed a Clinical and Commercial Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca for manufacturing of adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Thus far, the major application of delivery technologies is in research settings, with few implemented for clinical applications. This is primarily due to the efficiency and technical challenges associated with each mode type, thus endeavors towards the development of more efficient technology are expected. Particularly, physical techniques require a breakthrough for their usage in clinical settings.

Gene Delivery Technologies Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene delivery technologies market on the basis of mode, application, method, and region:

Gene Delivery Technologies Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Biological

Chemical

Physical

Gene Delivery Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Research

Gene Delivery Technologies Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Ex vivo

In vivo

In vitro

Gene Delivery Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

May 2020: Merck announced the acquisition of Themis, a vaccines and immune-modulation therapies developer to expand its vaccine development capabilities for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program.

May 2019: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio, a CDMO actively engaged in manufacturing viral vectors for gene therapies.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Gene Delivery Technologies Industry include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Biomedica

SignaGen Laboratories

Vectalys

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

System Biosciences llc

Promega Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Catalent Inc.

